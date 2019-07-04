White Stuff ramps up sustainability plans

White Stuff is launching a series of environmentally friendly and ethical product ranges for autumn 19, as it moves towards becoming a more sustainable brand.

The retailer said it is the first lifestyle brand to sign a three-year Fairtrade cotton commitment. The Fairtrade-sourced cotton collection ensures that the farmers who sow, grow and harvest the raw cotton earn a fair price for their cotton, plus a Fairtrade premium to invest in improving their communities. The business has previously committed to using only sustainably sourced cotton by 2024.

White Stuff has also partnered with sustainable factory Saitex on a denim collection. The range incorporates three core styles – skinny, straight and girlfriend – into its womenswear range, and two core styles, straight and slim, into its menswear range.

As part of the manufacturing process, each pair of jeans is made using 98% reclaimed water, before being 85% air-dried using the heat from the factory floor to further reduce energy consumption.

White Stuff is also introducing four different womenswear jackets using insulation that is 100% made from recycled plastic from up to 10 bottles.

Amanda Bunting, ethical sourcing and product sustainability manager at White Stuff, said: “We want to make a meaningful difference to the world and are working hard to improve the ways in which we produce our garments to reduce our environmental impact. We look forward to sharing more exciting news with you as we continue our journey towards becoming a more sustainable brand”.