White Stuff placed some roles from its customer and wholesale teams into consultation yesterday, as part of its ongoing business transformation programme, Drapers has learned.

An undisclosed number of roles within the customer and wholesale teams are at risk of redundancy. Those affected will go through an appropriate consultation over the coming weeks. However, a number of new roles within those teams are also being created.

A White Stuff spokeswoman said: “In light of leadership changes earlier this year with the introduction of a customer director [Penny Herriman] and multi-channel director [Toby Milton], White Stuff is currently reviewing how it structures itself to best build a global multi-channel brand and put customer-centricity at the heart of everything we do.”

A letter sent to White Stuff employees seen by Drapers, reads: “Throughout 2019 we have been working on the strategic direction for the business, and specifically on a clear brand purpose and a customer and channel segmentation strategy. For the customer strategy you have seen the creation of a customer director role filled by Penny Herriman, and you are aware of the extensive work that has been done on understanding our customer and the opportunity this presents to our renewed brand positioning, of which we’ll be updating you shortly.

“To support this new focus on all thing’s [sic] customer and creative, we are proposing a structure change within the customer team, impacting the ‘creative’ team and the ‘marketing’ team. This change is designed to create centres of excellence in the customer space and the creative execution areas.”

As the clothing and lifestyle retailer’s transformation programme takes effect, total sales rose 2.6% for 12 months to 27 April 2019 year on year, compared with a fall of 6.2% in 2017/18. Online sales were up 8% on last year and now comprise 32% of the total. In-store sales edged down 0.2% but wholesale was up 4.3% year on year. International sales, meanwhile, were up 28.3%.

White Stuff has around 127 UK stores.