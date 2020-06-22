Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Who discounted the most online as stores reopened?

22 June 2020By

French Connection and Coast are among the retailers that discounted the most stock online as retail stores reopened for the first weekend after lockdown restrictions were eased. 

Menswear discounts averaged 37% and womenswear promotions averaged 40% for the period between 20 and 21 June, data from LovetheSales.com, which monitors online discounting across more than 1,000 retailers, indicated.

Over Father’s Day weekend, the percentage of online clothing discounted by retailers increased four percentage points to 55% for menswear compared with the previous year. 

For womenswear, it increased by six percentage points to 52%. 

LovetheSales ranked the retailers who discounted the most online to boost total sales over the first weekend of retail trading after lockdown. 

Menswear

 Retailer % of clothing discounted (2020) % of clothing discounted (2019)Average discount offered (2020)Average discount offered (2019) 
French Connection  85% 71%  49% 52%
Ted Baker  76%  66%  40%  38%
TM Lewin  76%  81%  58%  48%
Lyle & Scott  75%  49%  38%  34%
AllSaints  71%  33%  49%  35%
Pretty Green  66%  73%  37%  39%
Reiss 63%  65%  48%  43%
Ben Sherman 63%  62%  59%  43%
Mango 57%  60%  38%  38%
Converse  55%  23%  41%  51%

Womenswear 

Retailer% of clothing discounted (2020)% of clothing discounted (2019)Average discount offered (2020)Average discount offered (2019)
Coast 100%  54% 51% 38%
Karen Millen  100%   70% 41%  42% 
Miss Selfridge  100%   80% 40%  47% 
French Connection  86%   84% 49%  51% 
AllSaints  75%   42% 52%  41% 
Reiss  75%   72% 49%  42% 
Joules  73%   59% 38%  38% 
Phase Eight  71%   66% 43%  42% 
Topshop  70%  35%  29%  52% 
Jules B   69% 82%  46%  40% 

 

