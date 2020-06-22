Who discounted the most online as stores reopened?

French Connection and Coast are among the retailers that discounted the most stock online as retail stores reopened for the first weekend after lockdown restrictions were eased.
Menswear discounts averaged 37% and womenswear promotions averaged 40% for the period between 20 and 21 June, data from LovetheSales.com, which monitors online discounting across more than 1,000 retailers, indicated.
Over Father’s Day weekend, the percentage of online clothing discounted by retailers increased four percentage points to 55% for menswear compared with the previous year.
For womenswear, it increased by six percentage points to 52%.
LovetheSales ranked the retailers who discounted the most online to boost total sales over the first weekend of retail trading after lockdown.
Menswear
|Retailer
|% of clothing discounted (2020)
|% of clothing discounted (2019)
|Average discount offered (2020)
|Average discount offered (2019)
|French Connection
|85%
|71%
|49%
|52%
|Ted Baker
|76%
|66%
|40%
|38%
|TM Lewin
|76%
|81%
|58%
|48%
|Lyle & Scott
|75%
|49%
|38%
|34%
|AllSaints
|71%
|33%
|49%
|35%
|Pretty Green
|66%
|73%
|37%
|39%
|Reiss
|63%
|65%
|48%
|43%
|Ben Sherman
|63%
|62%
|59%
|43%
|Mango
|57%
|60%
|38%
|38%
|Converse
|55%
|23%
|41%
|51%
Womenswear
|Retailer
|% of clothing discounted (2020)
|% of clothing discounted (2019)
|Average discount offered (2020)
|Average discount offered (2019)
|Coast
|100%
|54%
|51%
|38%
|Karen Millen
|100%
|70%
|41%
|42%
|Miss Selfridge
|100%
|80%
|40%
|47%
|French Connection
|86%
|84%
|49%
|51%
|AllSaints
|75%
|42%
|52%
|41%
|Reiss
|75%
|72%
|49%
|42%
|Joules
|73%
|59%
|38%
|38%
|Phase Eight
|71%
|66%
|43%
|42%
|Topshop
|70%
|35%
|29%
|52%
|Jules B
|69%
|82%
|46%
|40%
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.