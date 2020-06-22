Who discounted the most online as stores reopened?

French Connection and Coast are among the retailers that discounted the most stock online as retail stores reopened for the first weekend after lockdown restrictions were eased.

Menswear discounts averaged 37% and womenswear promotions averaged 40% for the period between 20 and 21 June, data from LovetheSales.com, which monitors online discounting across more than 1,000 retailers, indicated.

Over Father’s Day weekend, the percentage of online clothing discounted by retailers increased four percentage points to 55% for menswear compared with the previous year.

For womenswear, it increased by six percentage points to 52%.

LovetheSales ranked the retailers who discounted the most online to boost total sales over the first weekend of retail trading after lockdown.

Menswear

Retailer % of clothing discounted (2020) % of clothing discounted (2019) Average discount offered (2020) Average discount offered (2019) French Connection 85% 71% 49% 52% Ted Baker 76% 66% 40% 38% TM Lewin 76% 81% 58% 48% Lyle & Scott 75% 49% 38% 34% AllSaints 71% 33% 49% 35% Pretty Green 66% 73% 37% 39% Reiss 63% 65% 48% 43% Ben Sherman 63% 62% 59% 43% Mango 57% 60% 38% 38% Converse 55% 23% 41% 51%

Womenswear