Who What Wear CEO on the website's ready-to-wear launch

International online fashion magazine Who What Wear has launched a new clothing, accessories and footwear collection in the UK and European markets. Katherine Power, CEO and co-founder, speaks to Drapers to reveal more.

Who What Wear launched in the US in 2006 as an online fashion platform producing fashion content targeting young, female shoppers. In 2016, the brand expanded from its US home, and launched a version of the site creating content – and shoppable content – specific to UK shoppers.

Led by CEO and co-founder Katherine Power, the business’s ambitions range much more widely than content. Since 2016, the brand has produced a clothing collection for the US market, which is sold at the retailer Target across the country.

Following the success of the US clothing collection, Who What Wear has turned its attention to the UK and launched a new clothing, footwear and accessories collection into Europe this month. The spring 20 collection is made up of 27 footwear and 71 clothing styles – all of which are designed exclusively for the European market, separate from the brand’s US output.

Shoes and bags debuted at Selfridges earlier this month, and clothing goes live on Zalando on 17 February, before expanding to other retailers in mid-May and eyeing further expansion in future seasons.

Prices for the collection range from £65 to $160 (£122) for footwear and $60 (£52.97) to $75 (£57) for bags.

Drapers spoke to Power to find out more about how and why Who What Wear is approaching the UK market.

How will the UK collection differ from the US offer?

The UK collection is designed specifically with the UK and European customers in mind. All of our collections are led by our community and co-created with them. In addition to having amazing designers who forecast trends, we look at eight different sources of data to understand what the consumer will be looking for, and how we can lead them there. Everything from social listening, to affiliate retail purchasing data, to onsite search queries, to focus groups and shop-alongs.

As a publishing company – why move into clothing?

The media business and its community have given us a built-in consumer base with whom we create the collection and to whom we sell it. Our collection is co-created with our community, the audience from our editorial platforms.

Why did you decide to expand out of the US?

Who What Wear’s mission is to make style accessible to people everywhere, which we have done first through our content, by discovering and translating trends to bring to our readers, no matter where they live. When we created our apparel collection it was through the same lens of inclusivity and accessibility. Part of this is making sure that our apparel is available globally, not just the US

How would you describe the collection? Who is it for?

Our customers will be style-focused, socially connected, and sustainably-minded (85% of our fabrics are recycled and our shoe factory is carbon-neutral.

What are some of the key pieces?

We love our sheer fabrics, layering tunics, and printed dresses.

The UK has a notoriously crowded womenswear market – how will you ensure the collection stands out?

We have a brand that’s rooted in our community, which we will be leveraging in an always-on communication strategy around the collection.