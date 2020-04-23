Who will buy crisis-hit fashion businesses?

As a wave of retailers put themselves up for sale, Drapers explores whether buyers will bite.

Droves of distressed retailers are seeking buyers to save them, as the coronavirus pandemic tightens its grip on a high street that was already struggling before lockdown. TM Lewin and footwear chain Office are looking for buyers; Monsoon/Accessorize is also mulling a sale as a possible coronavirus survival strategy.

Cath Kidston, and Oasis and Warehouse Group had appointed advisers to initiate sales before both businesses collapsed into administration earlier this month. Cath Kidston’s shareholder, Baring Private Equity Asia, later bought the online, franchise and wholesale business in a pre-pack deal, resulting in the closure of all stores and more than 900 redundancies.

Industry insiders tell Drapers many more retailers will be considering putting themselves up for sale as the pandemic pushes businesses to the brink. Desperate times call for desperate measures – retailers left struggling for cash have little choice but to pursue a potential sale.

The value of your business will be a fraction of what it was five weeks ago Matt Truman, co-founder of retail and consumer innovation investment firm True

“Not in a million years would a strong business put itself up for sale in the current climate,” says Matt Truman, co-founder of retail and consumer innovation investment firm True. “The value of your business will be a fraction of what it was five weeks ago, so businesses that don’t absolutely need to sell won’t do so when the market is nervous.

“There will be two waves of businesses looking to sell: those who were struggling anyway, and a second tier that probably do not deserve to go under but will be in trouble because of the [market conditions] that result from the virus.

“The shape of the recovery is likely to be U-shaped at best [a rapid decline, followed by a sustained slump before recovery], because of ongoing social-distancing measures, poor consumer confidence and unemployment.”

Who’s buying?

There is also the question of who – or indeed if anyone – will buy fashion businesses in the current landscape. Although there was thought to be strong interest in a deal for Oasis and Warehouse Group, uncertainty caused by the pandemic is understood to have made a solvent sale impossible.

Some of the players previously known for hoovering up the high street, chiefly Sports Direct’s Mike Ashley, and Edinburgh Woollen Mill’s Philip Day, could have had their appetites for acquisition dulled. Ashley will be contending with the impact of Covid-19 on the already troubled House of Fraser and Jack Wills, the latter of which has slashed stores over recent weeks. Edinburgh Woollen Mill made more than 100 redundancies across the business at the end of March, after buying Bonmarché and its 270 stores out of administration in February.

Grocers, particularly those that already have in-store partnerships with third-party fashion brands, might look at the market Lisa Hooker, leader of industry for consumer markets at PWC

Even acquisitions agreed before the outbreak and subsequent lockdown are not safe. Moss Bros suitor Brigadier Acquisition Company, the owner of Crew Clothing, is trying to retract its £22.6m deal to buy the tailoring chain, a mere month after originally making the offer in early March.

Brigadier has informed the Moss Bros board that it is seeking a ruling from the Takeover Panel, the independent body that regulates takeovers and mergers, to “invoke a condition of its offer and lapse its offer”. Moss Bros has vowed to challenge Brigadier’s attempt to withdraw the offer.

Pulling the plug

More acquisitions could be abandoned as a result of the pandemic, warns a consultant at a large investment firm with stakes in high street retailers: “There is a precedent for material adverse condition clauses being attempted as a reason to call off deals following a crisis.”

Lisa Hooker, leader of industry for consumer markets at PWC, tells Drapers: “If you’d asked before the crisis who was buying, than it would have been Mike Ashley, Edinburgh Woollen Mill and some of the funds who invest in distressed businesses, like Alteri and Sun Capital.

“Some of those players, particularly the funds who specialise in supporting businesses with some kind of problem, will still look. It will also be interesting to see if some of the grocers, particularly those that already have in-store partnerships with third-party fashion brands, might look at the market.

Cath Kidston’s shareholder, Baring Private Equity Asia, has bought the online, franchise and wholesale business but not stores

“Although the environment is still tough for them, grocers have fared better than other parts of the retail market. However, I’m not suggesting that it will be in any way easy for businesses to find a buyer in the current circumstances – it won’t be.”

Truman adds that True is still looking to invest in retail brands and businesses – but only the right ones. Direct-to-consumer brands, businesses selling staple products and those pushing the envelope either through their product offer or business models are most likely to attract future investment.

“We’re interested in direct-to-consumer brands who source directly, have Very strong profit margins and aren’t burdened with too many leases or fixed costs.

“There will be two types of retail businesses that emerge from the pandemic as winners: those who provide staple products that no consumer will give up, regardless of the environment, and those who are focused on innovative proposition – which includes product.”

Property burden

David Kaplan, partner and solicitor who specialises in acquisitions, mergers, and disposals at law firm Nelsons, agrees that retail businesses with large store estates are unlikely to appeal to buyers.

“Buyers will look for growth potential and increasingly, control over overheads. Even pre-pandemic, businesses with a whole suite of retail units across the country is not what an investor would want. One option could be for buyers to cherrypick what they want from distressed retailers – such as just the brand name and key stores – rather than the entire bricks-and-mortar estate.”

Retail and acquisitions expert Paul Cuatracasas, founder of investment banking firm Aquaa Partners, tells Drapers: “If you’re a retailer who has had success for many years but has failed to adapt and relied on things staying the same as they have for the past five years then you’ll be struggling now. There could be little choice but to put the business up for sale and see what you can get for it.

“Most of the sales happening in the market at the moment are caused by distress, but there could still be interested buyers – most private equity firms are hunkering down and concentrating on their current portfolios at the moment, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t thinking about their next move.

“If the price is right, there will be at least some interest. Some strong ecommerce retailers might see it as a good time to acquire businesses with a physical presence relatively cheaply and explore bricks-and-mortar. Buyers might also be interested if the business up for sale has retained some brand name value and still means something to consumers.”

Laura Ashley is one example where a strong brand name could attract a buyer. Restructuring and investment firm acquired the global brand, archives, and intellectual property from administration earlier this month. Ramez Toubassy, president of brands for Gordon Brothers, describes Laura Asley as “true giant” among lifestyle brands”, adding that the firm plans to “reignite Mrs Ashley’s original vision while delivery contemporary products”.

Trying to conduct a sale and find a buyer in the current economic climate is far from ideal – but it is one of the few options left for retail businesses running out of cash in the midst of the pandemic. The battle for survival on the high street will be fierce.