Who will survive the Covid-19 retail crisis?

Mid-market fashion brands will be the worst hit from the coronavirus crisis in the UK, while luxury retailers and those with “substantial headroom” will be the winners, experts have predicted.

Cath Kidston became the high street’s latest coronavirus victim, revealing today that it will be forced to close all 60 of its stores after going into administration, resulting in the loss of 900 jobs. Its online, wholesale and franchise operations have been acquired by its shareholder, Baring Private Equity Asia, in a pre-pack deal.

The lifestyle retailer said “against the backdrop of Covid-19” it was “unable to secure a solvent sale of the business”.

It follows in the footsteps of beleaguered chains such as Laura Ashley and Debenhams, which collapsed into administration earlier this month, and Fat Face and TM Lewin, which are seeking cash investment in the form of bids from “interested parties”.

The group that owns Oasis went into administration earlier this month

Those with exposure to department stores are particularly at risk, one retail chairwoman told Drapers – including brands with concessions, such as Oasis and Warehouse Group, which entered administration earlier this month, and Arcadia Group.

“It’s a question of appetite for investment,” she said. “If you have a brand that has had a trajectory that is stable, I can’t imagine why your shareholders/investors wouldn’t be positive about the future.

“However, where a trajectory has been negative, then the backers might use this as the catalyst to call time.”

Another fashion retail executive agreed that Arcadia Group fascias – other than Topshop – are likely to “disappear from the retail scene”, and predicted “only trouble for Jack Wills and Ted Baker”: “There’s no doubt they will shutter many stores, like so many brands will, but they don’t have the creative force needed behind the brand to survive and thrive.”

Ted Baker has said it is acting swiftly to protect cashflow, and that its ecommerce channel has proved resilient.

Further store closures are “inevitable” at Jack Wills

Jack Wills has previously said it would continue to work with landlords to save stores and jobs, but more store closures were “inevitable” after owner Frasers Group shut 17 shops in March.

Arcadia is reportedly seeking to borrow £50m to support the business through coronavirus. Arcadia declined to comment.

Retail analyst Richard Hyman said the middle market “will bear a disproportionate slug of the [market] contraction [post-Covid]”, and highlighted New Look, Office, Monsoon and Arcadia as companies at risk.



Fellow analyst Nick Bubb agreed: “The middle market fashion players are all but extinct, with the pandemic lockdown accelerating the demise of [brands such as] Arcadia and Debenhams.”

Hyman believes many are not adequately capitalised: “Very few businesses keep cash sitting there.

“In the corporate world, being conservative and careful has been penalised, and, perversely, being profligate and chasing growth almost at any price has been rewarded. The net result of that is a high degree of vulnerability [through this crisis].”

Analysts say Asos (spring 20) is in a strong position to emerge from the pandemic

On Tuesday, City analysts from stockbroker Peel Hunt predicted that Asos, JD Sports and Dunelm would be retail’s “clear winners” once the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

The former has “substantial headroom” following a recent equity raising and revolving credit facility extension, and will benefit from third-party brand partners seeking to clear seasonal stock, Peel Hunt said.

JD Sports’ “genuinely global footprint” and strong brand relationships will mean it can remain competitive as retailers begin to emerge from lockdown.

The analysts also said listed companies would have “a material advantage” over private businesses with stronger balance sheets, and equity-funded businesses would benefit from short-term shareholder funding.

Industry sources believe Next (spring 20) can withstand the effects of the pandemic

Listed lifestyle retailer Joules confirmed it was able to secure a £15m increase to its revolving credit facility (RCF), with Barclays Bank this week.

Industry sources Drapers spoke to this week suggested that luxury department stores Selfridges, Harrods and Liberty would bounce back thanks to their strong financial and market positions, but that John Lewis will need to accelerate its recovery plan and “will only survive with far fewer stores”. Next and Reiss were also highlighted as likely to survive.

John Lewis reported yesterday that its overall sales were down 17% year on year from the middle of March to 15 April, despite a 84% boost in online sales.