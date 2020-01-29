French Connection has opened a new 1,260 sq ft store in the Town Mall shopping centre in Woking, Drapers can reveal.
The store houses the label’s womenswear and accessories, along with its homeware collections.
It is neighboured by Fat Face and Claire’s, and joins the centre’s existing line-up of leading fashion brands such as H&M, Primark and New Look.
