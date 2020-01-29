Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Exclusive: Woking welcomes French Connection

29 January 2020 By

French Connection has opened a new 1,260 sq ft store in the Town Mall shopping centre in Woking, Drapers can reveal. 

The store houses the label’s womenswear and accessories, along with its homeware collections. 

It is neighboured by Fat Face and Claire’s, and joins the centre’s existing line-up of leading fashion brands such as H&M, Primark and New Look.  

 

 

