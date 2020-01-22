Wolf & Badger online sales almost double

Online sales at multi-brand concept retailer Wolf & Badger grew 59% to £10.5m in 2019, compared with £6.6m in 2018.

The retailer said it expects to report overall revenue growth of 80% in 2019 as a result of the success of its flagship in Coal Drops Yard in London’s King’s Cross, which opened in July 2018, as well as increased sales through the newly refurbished New York City store.

The retailer also predicted revenues would more than double in 2020.

In April, Wolf & Badger received £4.5m in funding from Guinness Asset Management EIS Fund to support growth plans including expanding its core markets in the UK, US and internationally.

The company opened its first store in Notting Hill in 2010 and its New York shop in March 2017.