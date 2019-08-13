Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Wolfson: UK can avoid no-deal chaos

13 August 2019By

Full screennext chief executive lord wolfson cropped

Next chief executive Lord Wolfson has said he believes the UK will avoid serious disruption in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Speaking to the BBC’s Today Programme, Wolfson, who was a rare business advocate of Brexit in the run-up to the 2016 referendum, said he believed that the government’s focus on contingency planning meant that the UK was close to being “well prepared” for if the UK leaves the EU without a deal on 31 October.

“The encouraging thing is that we are rapidly moving from the disorder and chaos camp to the well-prepared camp,” he said. However, he added he hoped that a deal would still be reached.

In March, Next’s full-price sales grew 3.1% to £4.2bn. At the time, Wolfson said, that Next was “ready for a no-deal Brexit – we were six months ago”. 

