Wolverine Worldwide shakes up leadership team

US footwear group Wolverine World Wide has restructured its executive team, to help make the company “more nimble” during this period of economic disruption.

Chris Hufnagel, Joelle Grunberg and Tom Kennedy will now be responsible for multiple brands within the company’s portfolio. They will report directly to Blake W Krueger, Wolverine’s chairman, CEO and president.

Grunberg was named global president of Sperry in February 2020. She will continue in that role, but add responsibility for Saucony, Keds and the Wolverine Kids Group.

Hufnagel is a 10-year veteran of the company and was named global president of Merrell in September 2019. He will continue in that role, and Cat Footwear, Chaco and Hush Puppies will also now report to him.

Meanwhile, Kennedy was named global president of the Wolverine brand in February 2020. Kennedy will continue in that role, and add Bates, HYTEST and Harley-Davidson Footwear.

“During this unprecedented period of economic disruption, we are making important changes to our leadership team and organisational structure to make the company more nimble and better positioned to seize the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Krueger.

“This new structure will accelerate our biggest growth initiatives and strengthen our focus on direct-to-consumer opportunities. We will also realise meaningful cost savings under the new structure.”

“I am proud of how our team members have stepped up and taken quick action to protect and enhance the power of our brands and the financial integrity of our business. We have a strong portfolio and diversified global distribution network. Many of our brands are resonating with consumers in this current environment, and I believe these changes will make us stronger as we emerge from this crisis.”

As part of the shake-up, Todd Spaletto will be departing the company and his role as president of the Michigan Group will not be filled.

Wolverine Worldwide’s brand portfolio includes Merrell, Sperry, Hush Puppies, Saucony, Wolverine, Keds, Stride Rite, Chaco, Bates, and HYTEST. The company is also the global footwear license of brands Cat and Harley-Davidson.