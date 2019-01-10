Womenswear boosts fashion sales at Tesco

A strong performance by Tesco’s womenswear range helped boost its fashion sales over the Christmas period.
Sales of its clothing brand F&F increased by 3.8% year on year for the 19 weeks to 5 January.
The performance by Tesco is in contrast to rival supermarket chain Sainsbury’s, which saw it’s fashion sales slip slightly by 0.2% over Christmas.
Trading across Tesco in the UK and Ireland for the third quarter rose by 1.9%.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.