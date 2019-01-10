Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Womenswear boosts fashion sales at Tesco

10 January 2019By Tim Clark

A strong performance by Tesco’s womenswear range helped boost its fashion sales over the Christmas period.

Sales of its clothing brand F&F increased by 3.8% year on year for the 19 weeks to 5 January.

The performance by Tesco is in contrast to rival supermarket chain Sainsbury’s, which saw it’s fashion sales slip slightly by 0.2% over Christmas. 

Trading across Tesco in the UK and Ireland for the third quarter rose by 1.9%. 

 

 

 

You might also like...

