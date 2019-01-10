Womenswear boosts fashion sales at Tesco

A strong performance by Tesco’s womenswear range helped boost its fashion sales over the Christmas period.

Sales of its clothing brand F&F increased by 3.8% year on year for the 19 weeks to 5 January.

The performance by Tesco is in contrast to rival supermarket chain Sainsbury’s, which saw it’s fashion sales slip slightly by 0.2% over Christmas.

Trading across Tesco in the UK and Ireland for the third quarter rose by 1.9%.