Women’s T-shirt brand Bezo London is planning to open its first bricks-and-mortar store in the capital in June 2020, Drapers can reveal.

Established in February 2018, the online brand launched its first collection of made-in-UK T-shirts seven weeks ago.

The six designs were inspired by the 12 signs of the zodiac, and each is priced at £125 retail.

The collection is currently only sold on its own website, Bezolondon.com. However, Bezo London said it is in talks with potential stockists, including Selfridges.

The brand also plans to open a store in Chelsea or South Kensington in June 2020, selling own-brand T-shirts, knitwear and sweaters.

Founder Benji Kelly told Drapers: “I worked in finance in the City before setting up Bezo, so this a completely new venture. I changed from trading corporate bonds [on companies] such as Prada, to wanting to compete with them in the clothing section.

“I took in a lot of knowledge from close friends, to stylists and personal shoppers here in London, who said they constantly have clients looking for an everyday tee, but one that is just that bit more special. So I saw a gap in the market.

“I worked on the design, sampling [and] production for 11 months, because I wanted to support the British fashion industry by having everything from our company business cards to packaging and our T-shirts, all made in the UK.

“I want to be recognised at this time for tees, however, that is not to say that we won’t go in to sweaters and knitwear on future collections.”