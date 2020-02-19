The pledges include using natural fibres across 95% of collections by September 2020 and rolling out compostable garment bags to replace their plastic equivalent from March 2020.

WoolOvers will also offer a complimentary repair service for natural wear and tear for its biodegradable garments from September 2020.

Creative director Lee Cooper, who formerly held the same role at White Stuff, said: “We really believe being a good business is good for business.

“We’re already a bit ahead of the curve because we’re made from natural yarn which biodegrades. In our 30th year, we thought we need to ingrain this into our DNA.

“Our customers are very into sustainability because they generally live in market towns, in rural areas – they’re all very close to nature.”

The retailer, whose turnover is predicted to be £20m for the year ending March 2020, will send out 1.3 million catalogues on recycled paper in the period to customers who have bought from them before, and “around the same” to those who have not yet bought from the retailer.