Woolrich International bolsters team

US outerwear brand Woolrich International has appointed a new general manager of global direct-to-consumer and digital accounts and a sales director of export.

Federico Manno, former ecommerce and digital marketing director at The North Face EMEA, will be focused on developing the brand’s physical and digital direct to consumer business, as well as digital key accounts globally.

Meanwhile, Gaefano Coccopalmeri, who has held senior positions at Max Mara, La Perla, and Bally, has joined as sales director of export. He will be focused on the Scandinavian, Eastern European, Russian, and Asian markets. Coccopalmeri most recently held the role of global sales director distributors and travel retail at Napapijri, VF Corporation.

It comes after Woolrich appointed VF Corporation’s Stefano Saccone as chief executive in May. In October 2018, the investment fund for Liechtenstein’s royal family, L-Gam, bought a majority stake in the US business. L-Gam is a Luxembourg-based fund established to make long-term strategic investments on behalf of the royal family of Liechtenstein and other families from Europe, US and Asia.

Woolrich International ended 2017 with revenues of €180m (£158m) and has a global network of 32 branded stores.