Wrangler surpasses global water goal

Wrangler has saved over 7 billion liters of water in the production of its denim products, equivalent to the daily drinking water needs of almost 4 billion people.

The announcement was made in honour of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on 22 April.

The savings surpasses the denim brand’s 2020 global year-end goal to save 5.5 billion liters and as a result, Wrangler plans to announce a new, more ambitious water conservation goal later this year.