Yeezy teams up with Gap

Kanye West’s Yeezy label has struck a deal with Gap to launch a collaborative apparel collection through the retailer’s stores and online in the first half of next year.

The rapper and designer will team up with the US retailer on a new line of elevated basics for women, men and kids called Yeezy Gap.

Both West and Gap said the move would help introduce their respective brands to new audiences.

West worked at a Gap store in Chicago as a teenager.

“We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his Yeezy brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” said Mark Breitbard, global head of Gap brand.

Earlier this year, it was reported that West also plans to launch a Yeezy cosmetics line after filing a trademark for Yeezy make-up.