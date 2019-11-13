YNAP and Prince’s Foundation launch student collection

The Modern Artisan will give students from the UK and Italy the opportunity to design and produce a sustainable luxury collection that will be sold across YNAP’s four platforms – Yoox, Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter and The Outnet – in mid-2020.

Profits from the sale of the ranges will be donated to the Prince’s Foundation.

Six Italian students from design school Politecnico di Milano will design the collection, drawing inspiration from the work of Leonardo Da Vinci. The Prince’s Foundation will then work with six graduates from the UK on a specially designed four-month training course in luxury small batch production skills, designed to help them gain employment in the industry and give them the skills to create the pieces.

Jacqueline Farrell, education director for The Prince’s Foundation at Dumfries House, said: “At The Prince’s Foundation, we deliver education programmes to thousands of people every year inspired by the vision of HRH The Prince of Wales. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do so we are proud to have partnered with Yoox Net-a-Porter Group to deliver this truly innovative training programme. This project is the culmination of our Future Textiles initiative which starts by giving school pupils an introduction to the textile industry and goes right through to The Modern Artisan project which offers an inspiring progression route to any young person wishing to enter the fashion and textile industry.”

YNAP chairman and chief executive Federico Marchetti, said: “Designed in Italy and crafted in the UK, The Modern Artisan collection will be an important expression of how talent and technology can work across boundaries and borders. This project, part of a long-term partnership between [YNAP] and The Prince’s Foundation, will help equip a new generation of skilled men and women to fuse traditional craft with digitally-infused creativity – and, importantly, to do so sustainably, following the example of HRH The Prince of Wales who has dedicated the last 40 years to building a more sustainable future.”