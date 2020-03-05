YNAP hunts for new CEO

Federico Marchetti, CEO and chair of the Yoox Net-a-Porter Group is set to step down as chief executive next year, after 20 years in the business.

He will remain chairman of the group, but is relinquishing the role of CEO when his contract expires in 2021. The hunt for a successor is already underway, with Marchetti staying on as chairman in order to ensure a smooth transition for his successor.

Marchetti is thought to have announced the news to staff on 4 March in an email seen by WWD.

Marchetti founded Yoox in 2000 as an off-price retailer. In 2015, the group merged with luxury ecommerce site Net-a-Porter, which was in turn acquired by Richmont for €2.8bn (£2.4bn) in 2018.

Drapers has contacted the Yoox Net-a-Porter Group for comment.