Yogamatters acquires yoga clothing brand

UK yoga clothing and lifestyle etailer Yogamatters has acquired ethical yoga clothing brand Gossypium for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 1998, Gossypium is an online yoga clothing and activewear brand based in London. All of its products are crafted in the UK using ethical and sustainable natural fabrics.

Yogamatters was founded in 1996 in north London by yoga teachers Paul Walker and Sandi Sharkey. Gossypium will work alongside the Yogamatters team at its head office in Muswell Hill, London.