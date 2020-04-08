Your questions: Am I eligible for a Covid-19 cash grant?

Several independent businesses have asked whether they’re entitled to apply for the £25,000 Covid-19 grant if their rateable value is above the £51,000 threshold. Find out the answer here.

“The rateable value for my store is £52,000, which as I understand leaves me with no access to the government grant for retail support - I am sure I am not the only one in this situation and have no real idea where to go with this”, one independent business owner asked Drapers.

“I would like to ask if there is an appeal process or anyway I can be considered for the £25,000 Covid-19 grant. It seems incredible that as a small business with a rateable value that references a small business multiplier that I will not receive any support whatsoever during incredibly challenging times.”

A Treasury spokesman told Drapers that the process to apply is automatic and not done on a discretionary (case-by-case) basis. This is so that businesses under the £51,000 threshold can receive the funds at a deliverable pace.

It confirmed that businesses below the £51,000 threshold will receive access to the cash grant, but those above the threshold will not be able to apply.

The Treasury pointed independent businesses above the threshold to other schemes available, including furloughing staff, delaying VAT by three months and the 12-month business rates holiday.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “The chancellor has outlined an unprecedented package of measures to protect millions of peoples’ jobs and incomes as part of the national effort in response to coronavirus.

“That means all retail, hospitality and leisure businesses will pay no business rates in 2020-21. In addition to that the government is providing cash grants to businesses to pay 80% of the cost of staff wages, up to a maximum of £2,500.”

For information on how to access financial support packages visit businesssupport.gov.uk/coronavirus-business-support/