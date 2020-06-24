Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Zadig & Voltaire reviews UK store estate

24 June 2020By

Full screenZadig & voltaire

French brand Zadig & Voltaire is reportedly in talks with advisory firm RSM Restructuring Advisory about the future of its UK store portfolio.

Zadig & Voltaire has seven UK stores, and six concessions in Harrods, Selfridges and Harvey Nichols, Property Week has reported. 

It comes after the luxury brand received investment from European private equity firm Peninsula in January.

Zadig & Voltaire remains majority-owned by its founder Thierry Gillier. Minority partner TA Associates has exited its investment. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Drapers has contacted Zadig & Voltaire for comment on the UK store restructuring. 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.