Zadig & Voltaire reviews UK store estate

French brand Zadig & Voltaire is reportedly in talks with advisory firm RSM Restructuring Advisory about the future of its UK store portfolio.
Zadig & Voltaire has seven UK stores, and six concessions in Harrods, Selfridges and Harvey Nichols, Property Week has reported.
It comes after the luxury brand received investment from European private equity firm Peninsula in January.
Zadig & Voltaire remains majority-owned by its founder Thierry Gillier. Minority partner TA Associates has exited its investment. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Drapers has contacted Zadig & Voltaire for comment on the UK store restructuring.
