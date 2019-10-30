Zalando commits to carbon neutrality

Fashion and lifestyle etailer Zalando has launched its new sustainability strategy, promising to become carbon neutral in its own operations, all deliveries and returns with immediate effect.

This spans its self-operated properties, parcel transportation and packaging. Zalando also aims to stop using single-use plastics in its own packaging by 2023, adding that boxes are already made from 100% recycled materials, shipping bags from 80% recycled plastics, and beauty bags from 100% recycled paper.

It has switched to more than 90% renewable energy across its locations. Zalando says that any emissions that are not “eliminated by operational improvements such as renewable energy, order bundling or green delivery options” will be offset.

Its private label, Zign, has also committed to becoming fully sustainable by spring 20, including clothing, shoes and accessories, at which time it will reposition itself as Zalando’s “own sustainable flagship label”.

The new targets form part of the company’s “Do More” sustainability strategy, which launched today and strives to create a “net-positive impact for people and the planet”.

It comes after Zalando launched a four-week pilot to test re-usable packaging last month.

Co-CEO Rubin Ritter said: “The fashion industry is facing sustainability challenges and we know [Zalando] has been part of the problem.

“Going forward, our aspiration is to be part of the solution. We see a clear link between acting sustainably and continued commercial success. Only those who incorporate sustainability into their business strategy will stay relevant for their customers and we believe that it will be a competitive advantage in the future.”