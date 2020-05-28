Zalando makes brand sustainability mandatory

German etailer Zalando has made a sustainability assessment mandatory for all of its private label and partner brands.

Zalando will collaborate with the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) and its subsidiary Higg Co, and use the Higg Brand & Retail Module (BRM) for a standardised mandatory assessment.

The BRM allows brands and retailers to assess their performance around ethical and environmental issues such as human rights, fair wages or carbon dioxide emissions. Users can then organise their sustainability priorities based on the results.

The retailer hopes to provide a standardised approach to measuring sustainability across its brands and the industry.

Kate Heiny, director of Sustainability at Zalando, said: “As Europe’s leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle, we want to raise the bar, act first and bring our partners on the journey to address today’s most important issues: climate change, use of resources and worker rights. As part of our sustainability strategy, do.MORE, we have made assessments around ethical and sustainable parameters for our brand partners mandatory. The Higg BRM will help us achieve our goal to continuously increase our ethical standards and by 2023 only work with partners who align with them.”

The SAC is a sustainability association for the apparel, footwear and textile industry. It’s 250 members have collaborated to develop the Higg Index: a set of five sustainability tools that asses social and environmental sustainability performance, identify areas for improvement and enable environmental and social transparency.