Zalando signals unexpected profit rise

Zalando has said it will make a profit in the first quarter of its financial year, beating analysts’ expectations.
The German etailer said it expects profits of up to £8.5m for the three months to 31 March.
Analysts had been expecting it to report a loss of £8.m, according to Reuters, after it discounted heavily to clear stock after Christmas.
Zalando said sales growth should meet market expectations, up 23% on the same period last year.
It will report its first quarter results on 2 May.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.