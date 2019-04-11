Zalando to shake up board

Stenbeck is currently a board director of music streaming service Spotify, travel booking site Omio and investment company Kinnevik, a Zalando shareholder. She previously chaired the Zalando supervisory board from 2014 to 2016 and will retire from the board of Kinnevik on 6 May.

She will succeed Lothar Lanz, who has been a member of the supervisory board since 2014 and its chairperson since 2016.

The nomination committee has further recommended to elect Mariella Röhm-Kottmann, currently senior vice-president and head corporate accounting at car parts manufacturer ZF Friedrichshafen, and Kelly Bennett, outgoing chief marketing officer at Netflix, to the board. Mariella Röhm-Kottmann will become the chairperson of the audit committee.

Lothar Lanz, Dominik Asam, and Shanna Prevé will retire from the board.

Lanz said: “As Zalando enters its second decade and doubles down on its platform strategy, Cristina has the relevant track record from various platform businesses to support Zalando during this next stage. The further additions of Mariella and Kelly will ensure that the supervisory board brings the right skills to its key areas of oversight.”