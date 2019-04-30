Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Zalora appoints new COO

30 April 2019By

Full screenrostin javadi chief operations officer zalora

Asian ecommerce site Zalora has announced Rostin Javadi as its new chief operations officer, tasked with driving “operational excellence” across the business.

Javadi has worked at Zalora since 2012, and was previously managing director of Zalora’s “cluster” markets: Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

He is credited with transforming the Zalora supply chain by consolidating distribution centres into a single operational location serving most markets, as well as introducing next day delivery and subscription services in the cluster markets.

In his new role, he will oversee roles including warehousing and logistics, customer service, payment security, and content production across the business.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.