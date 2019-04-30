Zalora appoints new COO

Asian ecommerce site Zalora has announced Rostin Javadi as its new chief operations officer, tasked with driving “operational excellence” across the business.

Javadi has worked at Zalora since 2012, and was previously managing director of Zalora’s “cluster” markets: Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

He is credited with transforming the Zalora supply chain by consolidating distribution centres into a single operational location serving most markets, as well as introducing next day delivery and subscription services in the cluster markets.

In his new role, he will oversee roles including warehousing and logistics, customer service, payment security, and content production across the business.