Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Off the Record: brand collaborations, store launches and a Love Island party

5 August 2019

Jacamo catwalk small edit1

All things great and small: Menswear brand Jacamo held a diverse catwalk show celebrating different body types at London’s Haymarket Hotel last week. The show took place in the swimming pool and models “walked on water" wearing a summer collection of printed shorts, shirts and light blazers.

1/7

Hide caption

  • Jacamo catwalk small edit1

    All things great and small: Menswear brand Jacamo held a diverse catwalk show celebrating different body types at London’s Haymarket Hotel last week. The show took place in the swimming pool and models “walked on water" wearing a summer collection of printed shorts, shirts and light blazers.

  • Emily

    Best foot forward: Drapers' Emily Sutherland (left) joined footwear designer Maxine Wiles, founder of premium footwear label Maxine, at Marylebone’s AOK restaurant last week, to celebrate the brand’s collaboration with style site & Finally. The collection puts a fresh twist on classic footwear styles, including anklet details and quirky sculptural heels. Guests enjoyed breakfast in the restaurant’s floral surroundings.

  • Fcuk

    New beginnings: To celebrate the opening of French Connection’s new Mayfair flagship, Drapers’ Katie Imms (pictured right) and Jill Geoghegan went along to the launch party last week, where they met its managing director of retail and ecommerce Simon Donoghue (left). Guests sipped on gin cocktails while exploring the new concept store, which includes exclusive product, a photo studio, homeware area and cafe.

  • Gw and rob feldmann (1)

    Quite a Racquet: BrandAlley served up a wonderful afternoon at Roehampton Club for its annual Summer Party this week. Drapers's Grace Whelan (left) joined Wimbledon champion Pat Cash and BrandAlley chief executive Rob Feldmann (pictured) to enjoy Pimms and croquet in the Sunken Garden.

  • Grey goose x maison la biche 5811

    Flying high: Drapers' Emily Sutherland headed to Harvey Nichols to celebrate the launch of French brand Maison Labiche and vodka brand Grey Goose, who have collaborated on a limited edition collection inspired the French Riviera. Maison Labiche founder Marie Welté and co-owner Jean-Baptiste turned their hand to designing a bottle for the drinks brand. Guests enjoyed Grey Goose cocktails and had the opportunity to personalise their own T-shirts.

  • Klarnalaura anderson

    Love is in the air: Fashion retailer Quiz teamed up with payment provider Klarna to host a finale party for ITV2 reality show Love Island. Guests included former contestants Ellie Brown and Laura Anderson (pictured), as well as Made in Chelsea’s Tiffany Watson. The event took place at Fulham’s pop-up beach Neverland, and included a live screening, cocktails and a DJ set.

  • Huntsman 2

    Centenary celebration: Drapers joined Huntsman’s head cutter and creative director Campbell Carey for a suitably elegant lunch to celebrate its 100th year on Savile Row. Campbell revealed the tailor’s new service, Bespoke 100, and gave guests a sneak peek at the new women’s autumn collection over a three-course meal at the Savile Row store.

Find out what’s been happening on fashion’s social scene this week.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.