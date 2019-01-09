Heading FitFlop’s Brexit contingency planning taskforce and providing legal insight into the complex world of GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliance are just two of legal star Adam Vallance’s extensive responsibilities at the footwear brand.

In his current role as head of legal, Vallance juggles a varied brief that spans everything from franchising and manufacturing to marketing and consumer regulation.

He joined the brand as legal counsel in 2017 from law firm Herbert Smith Freehills and made an immediate impact on the business with a winning combination of what Fitflop’s global people director Kathy Allison describes as “pragmatism and commerciality”.

She adds: “His ability to navigate the complexities of the legal, commercial and people in our business makes Adam stand out. This is a role where, depending on the relationships you build within our global teams, you can either be driving the right decisions or clearing up mistakes. Adam is seen as a trusted adviser and influencer.”

A particularly proud moment for Vallance came earlier this year, when he successfully renegotiated contracts with all the brand’s distributors in south east Asia.

“We had to pull together a cross-border team able to negotiate on multiple fronts simultaneously in a very tight timescale, as well as bringing in external advice from local lawyers,” Vallance recalls. “After a lot of late nights and a last-minute trip to Asia, I breathed a sigh of relief when the last contract was signed.”