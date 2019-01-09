A strong work ethic and ability to sniff out an emerging trends have led Amy Parsons to rise rapidly through the ranks at Dorothy Perkins, going from junior to established buyer in record time.

She now heads the tops category – one of the high street retailer’s largest departments, and is known business-wide for her infectious drive and enthusiasm.

“Amy is an instrumental in driving all areas of the business, from supplier relations to sourcing initiatives and product development,” explains Dorothy Perkins head of buying Paula McCabe. “She is an absolute asset to Dorothy Perkins and really is a star of the future.”

Parsons says she has thrived since joining Dorothy Perkins in 2015, discovering that she loves the fast pace and buzz of working on the competitive UK high street.

During her time in the role, she has also developed a keen eye for print. She has worked hard to develop the retailer’s print offer, travelling regularly to Paris to visit the best print houses in the business. Another passion is nurturing the team around her and a future goal is to return to the Fashion Retail Academy, where she graduated from in 2010, to share her knowledge with the next generation of young buyers.

“Seeing my team progress in their careers is one of my biggest achievements,” Parsons tells Drapers. “You’re only as good as your team, and, therefore, as a buyer you have to continue to teach and inspire others.”