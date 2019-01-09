Marketing whizz Ashley Deverell “has an entrepreneurial spirit, hustles like no one else, works smart and gets things done”, says his boss and K-Swiss brand director Bart Verdoorn.

Deverell joined the sportswear brand in 2014 from agency Shine Communications and has since been promoted twice – to marketing and public relations manager in 2016 and to his current role the following year.

Deverell splits his time between London and Amsterdam, and has helped relaunch the brand at retailers including Urban Outfitters, Asos and Foot Locker. He also helped craft new category K Swiss Classics – a vintage-inspired range that looks to the label’s archives, which launched in September 2018.

“One of his biggest professional achievements has been Ashley’s contribution to developing the brand’s Classics strategy, which has been adopted globally,” Verdoorn adds.

He has also helped secure exciting collaborations for the brand, including a sustainable range with designer Matthew Miller for spring 19.

This young retail star has always shown initiative. He secured his first work experience in the fashion industry by blagging his way into a Vivienne Westwood show while in his first week of a degree in fashion promoting and imaging at the University for the Creative Arts at Canterbury in 2011.

“I made sure I was always interning,” he recalls. “Some new university friends and I managed to get into the show by dressing all in black, finding out the PR manager’s name and turning up a few hours before saying we were there to help. The rest is history.”

His career advice is simple: “Work hard – then work harder.”