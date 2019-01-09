Former colleagues used to joke that Bronte Naylor-Jones was always destined to work at Asos because of the sheer quantity of deliveries she received from the etailer.

After spells at Harvey Nichols and Selfridges, she joined Asos in 2016 as a trading optimisation specialist, and has since had a tangible impact on the fast-paced business.

Naylor-Jones has helped deliver an array of key projects, including the launch of Asos’s Swedish and Dutch websites, integrating a new product information management system, and improving the quality of translations across foreign language site.

Perhaps an even bigger achievement is her work promoting mental health and well-being in the workplace. Naylor-Jones is a mental health first aider at the company and has helped instil a culture of “self-care and awareness”, explains Asos site manager Alex Tubb.

“Bronte focuses on inspiring her team and puts their well-being at the heart of everything she does,” Tubb adds. “The level of maturity and care she demonstrates really sets her apart from the others. Her positive outlook means that she will often provide solutions where others might highlight problems.”