Few people still in their twenties can say they help steer one of the UK’s fastest-growing companies, but Chris Perrins can.

At just 27, he is already a member of Gymshark’s board and has shot up the career ladder at the millennial-focused fitness brand since joining as an account executive in 2015.

He secured two promotions in 2015 alone and was promoted again, to finance director, the following year. Perrins was made chief operating officer in 2017.

Working in any rapidly growing business is always something of a rollercoaster. Perrins admits his role at Gymshark has thrown up challenges but adds that the demands of the job have helped him develop a crucial “sink or swim” mentality.

Revenue at Gymshark has rocketed by 1,100% over the past three years, which he counts as one of his biggest achievements.

“When I joined [Gymshark], we were just about finish the financial year on £8m in revenue,” Perrins tells Drapers. “Last year we finished on over £100m in revenue. It took a huge effort from the whole team to get us to where we are today.”

Gymshark chief executive Steve Hewitt, who Perrins counts as a career mentor, is full of praise for the rising operations star.

“I haven’t worked with anyone who cares in the same way as Chris does,” he says. “He is a real young role model, not only at Gymshark but in the wider industry. He has a relentless work ethic and is smart beyond his years.”