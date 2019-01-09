The idea for a bespoke lingerie business came to Luna Mae London founder Claudia Lambeth while she was still studying for a degree in Law at King’s College London.

Long fascinated by both lingerie and the work of Savile Row’s master craftsmen, Lambeth combined the two to launch Luna Mae in 2014. The brand takes a completely personalised approach to underwear, working closely with the customer to create exactly what she wants.

The business opened its first store on Elizabeth Street in London’s Belgravia in October 2017, which Lambeth describes as her biggest achievement to date: “Opening a flagship store in Belgravia when I was just 27 is a huge achievement for me. There were a lot of very established brands also pitching for the lease and I was absolutely thrilled when it was offered to me. It has been a huge contributing factor to the growth of the business.”

Lambeth points to entrepreneurs Emily Weiss, founder of beauty brand of the moment Glossier and perfumer Jo Malone as two inspirational women working in retail.

Her ambitions are now going global. Lambeth wants to launch international stores, and, as she puts it, “establish Luna Mae as the world’s finest lingerie brand with a world-renowned service”.