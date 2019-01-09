Known for championing new brands, Browns’ Costanza Lombardi is always on the lookout for fresh fashion talent.

Whether searching for exciting new designers on Instagram or jetting off to far-flung locations in search of the next star, Lombardi has an eye for a winner.

She has introduced more than 50 new labels, including Materiel, Situationist and Low Classic, to the luxury retailer since she joined in 2016 as an assistant buyer. Bringing new names into the fold is an understandable point of pride for Lombardi.

“I’m very happy to have brought so many new brands, scouted from all around the world, to Browns and my biggest achievement has been seeing very strong commercial results from these new labels after their first season,” she tells Drapers. “That means we can work on making them strong, creative and original businesses.”

Lombardi was promoted to a junior buyer in January last year and has previously worked on the commercial team at luxury designers including Anya Hindmarch and 3.1 Phillip Lim.

Her best career advice to those looking to pursue a career in buying is make the very best of difficult situations and keep learning along the way.

“For any mistake or obstacle, you might encounter, there are 100 different ways to solve it,” she says. “New ideas will always come from challenges.”