Creating covetable sustainable accessories with Mashu

Sustainability pioneer Ioanna Topouzoglou, founder of bag brand Mashu, raids her mum’s wardrobe for vintage fashion and is inspired by Mother of Pearl’s Amy Powney.

Topouzoglou launched her sustainable accessories brand, Mashu, in 2018. Products are made by Greek artisans using sustainable materials, including non-toxic PU and linings made from recycled polyester fibres and plastic.

Stockists currently include Blaiz in the UK, as well as France’s Galeries Lafayette and Japan’s Tomorrowland.



What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I would love to be the type of person who wakes up at 6am and goes to the gym, but sadly that’s not the case. Instead I wake up, drink my coffee and go through my to-do list – I like to feel as prepared as possible for the day ahead. Then it’s pretty much straight to work.

How would you describe the brand in one sentence?

Mashu is a sustainable, contemporary accessories brand with a passion to merge fun, unique designs with the ability to remain timeless. We aim to create stylish accessories that don’t cost the earth (quite literally!)

What’s your coffee (or tea) order?

In the morning I’ll always go for an oat milk latte, and a rooibos tea in the afternoon.

Where are your favourite place to shop?

In terms of shopping, I love finding vintage and second-hand stores when I am travelling, or even just when I’m walking around London. That being said, my favourite place to acquire new clothes is actually my mum’s closet when I visit home in Greece.

Last fashion purchase? Why did it catch your eye?

A black knitted dress from Max Mara that I found in my mum’s wardrobe a few weeks ago. Judging from the label, it’s very old but it is so well kept, and is so timeless. I’ve been pairing it with tights and boots. There’s something really special about wearing clothes that my mum has given me, it has such sentimental value.

Emails or phone calls?

Depends on the circumstances, but I usually prefer emails as they’re easier to refer back to when needed.

Most important lesson you’ve learned during your career?

Patience and the ability to remain calm in stressful situations. What I’ve learnt so far on this journey with Mashu is that important decisions cannot be made when emotions and stress levels are high.

What would be your ideal office/meeting space?

The Wing in London has recently become my favourite spot for meetings. It’s so beautifully designed, which I find really inspiring and uplifting, and it has a great selection of teas!

What’s your favourite part of the creative process?

When my designs come to life and they are exactly what I envisioned. Each and every Mashu bag is hand crafted by Greek artisans, and I work hard to make sure that all elements of the bags are as sustainable as possible, from the handles to the glue.

Who in the fashion/retail industry inspires you?

I am inspired by so many amazing people in the industry, but my all-time favourites are Miuccia Prada and Phoebe Philo. I also find Amy Powney of Mother of Pearl and Orsola De Castro of Fashion Revolution huge inspirations – what they are doing in the industry right now is amazing.

What’s the biggest challenge facing fashion today?

I struggle with the current use of sustainability as a buzz word. It is being used by businesses of all sizes as a marketing tool. This is deeply upsetting, as consumers are being fed such conflicting standards and definitions of what is sustainable. That in turn makes it harder for them to distinguish the brands who are implementing sustainability. This is a challenge for consumers and brands alike, and it’s so important to work together and collaborate to create a better fashion future.

What would we find you doing at the weekend?

Running a business can mean working over the weekends during busy times, however I try to take some time away from work to clear my mind and see family and friends. My ideal weekend is relaxing as much as I can, which usually consists of going for brunch at our local bakery in London Fields and then a long walk with my best friends followed by a drink at the pub.

What are you looking forward to most in the year ahead?

I am looking forward to watching Mashu grow! I can’t wait to showcase our newest collection, which I am really proud of. We’re also collaborating with new artisans, who will be experimenting with interesting new techniques and ideas for the next season.