Although he is only a month into his new job at New Look, Dominic Corbin’s reputation in his former role at La Perla proceeds him.

Entrepreneurial from an early age, he started building websites for family friends from his bedroom as a teenager. Although he loved coding, the look of his early digital creations left something to be desired, so he opted to study web design at Anglia Ruskin University.

After graduating, he worked as a developer at businesses including communications agency MerchantCantos and ecommerce agency Adlancia.

He joined lingerie brand La Perla as ecommerce programme manager in 2016 and was promoted to head of technical delivery 12 months later.

Corbin attributes his success to his manta of “be uncomfortable”, and his constant desire to always go above and beyond his job title.

His ultimate ambition is to become the chief executive of a large fashion brand – a goal former his boss, La Perla chief information officer Marco Agresta, has no doubt he will achieve: “Dominic has the ability to bring teams together across the organisation to work towards a common goal. His ability to deliver complex programmes involving global teams successfully and strong collaboration with suppliers and internal teams is what sets him apart.”