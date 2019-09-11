Drapers 30 Under 30 2019: nominations open now

Rising fashion retail stars take note: you can now apply to be part of Drapers 30 Under 30 class of 2020.

What do PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani, Gymshark founder Ben Francis and Browns’ buyer Costanza Lombardi have in common? All three are alumni of Drapers 30 Under 30 – industry-wide initiative that celebrates young talent making their mark on the sector.

We have been shining a light on fashion’s rising stars since 2009, and believe it is more important than ever to celebrate the wealth of talent the industry enjoys. Those previously selected come from businesses as diverse as high street giants Arcadia Group and Marks & Spencer, fast fashion powerhouse In The Style and luxury heavyweight Yoox Net-a-Porter Group.

The top 30 are profiled in the first issue of the year of Drapers, as well as online, where their achievements and careers are celebrated for the whole industry to see. They also receive exclusive access to networking events with other future retail leaders. To be eligible, you must be aged 30 or under on 31 January 2020.

The initiative celebrates talent from all walks of retail. You can be an entrepreneur who has started your own burgeoning fashion empire, a buyer with a killer eye for a bestseller, a technology whizz, an operational hotshot or an ecommerce expert.

What matters is that you go above and beyond to help shape the future of fashion. We are looking for those who have made a real difference in their business and their role, regardless of discipline.

Prospective candidates can submit a self-nomination or be nominated by a third party, such as a line manager. All nominations require line manager approval where applicable, and applicants will be interviewed on the phone by a member of the Drapers team.

How to enter/nominate

Please send the applicant/nominee’s:

Full name, job title and company name

Age and date of birth

CV and/or LinkedIn profile

Reasons why they should make the list. This is your chance to tell us what makes them special, so be creative and include as much detail as possible (500 words maximum)

Two references to support the entry

All information and any questions can be sent to . The deadline for nominations is 21 October 2019.