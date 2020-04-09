Education in an epidemic: what next for fashion students?

Every June, thousands of fresh-faced graduates – as well as the great and good of the fashion industry – cram into Shoreditch’s Old Truman Brewery for Graduate Fashion Week.

The largest showcase of undergraduate fashion in the world, almost 100 universities gather at the event to present work from across 26 industry disciplines. It culminates in a gala show, where the winner of the overall prize, the Christopher Bailey Collection of the Year Award, walks down the catwalk alongside their graduate collection in a shower of golden confetti, to rapturous applause.

Brian McLysaght, from the Edinburgh College of Art. took home the Christopher Bailey Collection of the Year Award at GFW in 2019

There will be no Graduate Fashion Week for this year’s cohort of young talent. On 23 March, the same day the government ordered a society-wide lockdown, organisers announced that safety concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak meant the event is simply too risky to go ahead. The widespread closure of academic buildings and dramatic changes to fashion degree courses meant postponing was also not an option, as students would not be able to complete their final collections. GFW does plan to launch a series of activities designed to showcase students’ work, although further details have yet to be announced.

The cancellation of GFW is not the only blow for fashion students, who are currently facing widespread disruption and an uncertain future in an industry grappling with some of the most significant challenges in its history. They are unable to make use of on-campus equipment, or to attend seminars, lectures and key milestones such as graduation ceremonies.

It is challenging to complete final-year projects that may require group work or collaboration while social distancing. And starting a career in fashion is now more difficult than ever, amid recruitment freezes and job cuts across the industry, triggered by the coronavirus epidemic.

Equipment demands

“The library and study areas are closed, and I have come back home to my parents,” one fashion buying student at De Montfort University in Leicester tells Drapers. “It is definitely harder for universities that offer degrees such as fashion, design or other courses that require university equipment, as not all students can complete projects at home.

Collecting primary research for my dissertation has been significantly affected, as we can no longer carry out focus groups or face-to-face interviews. It is petty in the grand scheme of things, but our graduation has had to be postponed. That’s disheartening because you work so hard for four years and look forward to that moment in the summer.”

She adds that the university has been supportive: it has offered to lend students laptops, set up a hardship fund and extended project deadlines.

It is frustrating, because you put so much time, effort and energy into that final graduate collection Diana Canghizer, London College of Fashion student

Working from home is a particular issue for design students, who rely on university studio space and equipment to create their graduate collections. To help mitigate this, fashion universities are changing the type of work that is accepted and graded. For example, University of the Arts London, which includes Central Saint Martins and the London College of Fashion, is accepting “low-tech solutions” such as digitised sketches, plans and mock-ups, rather than final garments.

Design students – such as LCF’s Diana Canghizer – are submitting sketches and mock-ups to be graded, rather than final collections

“The situation is obviously much worse for other people, but it is frustrating, because you put so much time, effort and energy into that final graduate collection,” explains Diana Canghizer, a final-year design and development student at the London College of Fashion. “I’d also spent a lot buying fabrics, buttons, trims – everything you can think of – for the collection, which is now on hold. I don’t have a sewing machine at home, which is true of most of my coursemates.

“It’ll be interesting to see how digital lessons work, as design is very physical and about working with your hands.”

She adds: “That final collection isn’t just about producing garments to put in a show – it opens a door to a graduate job because the industry normally goes to final-year shows, or Graduate Fashion Week, and hires people based on their collections. I’m worried about how to show the industry my skills.”

Like the De Monfort student, she stresses that her university has been supportive, and has provided plenty of information and answering students’ questions as best as possible in a fast-moving situation.

Courses aren’t just about learning industry skills – they also help students to understand how to cope when faced with the unexpected Lee Lucas, Fashion Retail Academy

Universities are reassuring students that being unable to physically access their buildings and studio space will not negatively impact their overall degree, argues Laura Arrowsmith, lecturer in fashion business and promotion at Birmingham City University.

“Lecturers are working incredibly hard to ensure all students have the appropriate tools and resources to carry on their degree in the comfort of their own homes,” she explains. “We are having video tutorials with each student every week, and we are providing audio and presentation notes for all lectures.

“While we acknowledge that students won’t have access to all equipment and facilities at this difficult time, it is a nationwide issue. We are working around the clock to provide all our students with the support and guidance they need.

“Coronavirus will have an impact on graduates. Work placements, which give students an opportunity to build their CVs, will have to be postponed until later in the year. However, when business picks back up, students may look to do short-term roles to expand their skills or may become part of smaller digital businesses who benefit from an increase in online demand.

“This is also a great time for reflection, to assess where the students are going and what they really want to do.”

Lee Lucas is principal and CEO of the Fashion Retail Academy, a London-based college offering diplomas and degrees in courses including buying, marketing and business management. He believes that learning to handle disruption – such as that coronavirus has caused to teaching schedules – will stand students in good stead for a career in fashion.

“All of our teaching has been switched to remote learning,” he explains. “Our students log into webinars in the same way they would attend a lesson in person. We train our students to be agile, responsive and adaptable. Courses aren’t just about learning industry skills – they also help students to understand how to cope in a dynamic environment or when faced with the unexpected.”

Subscription discount for students and universities Students and lecturers told Drapers how they’re coping with the coronavirus crisis – from being unable to produce crucial final collections to finding a job in an industry in crisis. We’re proud to be able to offer students and universities 50% off their subscriptions to help support them. Subscribe here

Next steps

This increased adaptability notwithstanding, one of the biggest concerns for the next generation of fashion talent is securing their first step on the career ladder. Getting your first job in fashion is not easy at the best of times, and the class of 2020 will have it harder than most, as fashion retailers freeze recruitment and make head office redundancies.

Obviously, none of the fashion companies are hiring at the moment Central Saint Martins student

“It is a very difficult time financially and emotionally,” one Central Saint Martins student, who is studying the BA Fashion course, tells Drapers. “All of my upcoming projects, such as a freelance job and some commissioned work, have been cancelled. Obviously, none of the fashion companies are hiring at the moment.

“However, I do hope that this situation might have a good impact on the fashion industry in the future and change consumer behaviour. The crisis might mean that shoppers start appreciating craft and design instead of over-consuming fast fashion.”

The fashion buying student at De Montfort University agrees: “Fashion is extremely competitive, and it was already challenging enough to get a good placement [while studying], so I am worried about how hard it will be to get a job and who will be hiring after the crisis. I am also concerned about how long I’ll have to wait before companies do start hiring again, and so I might have to get a job in a different industry for a while.”

The Fashion Retail Academy’s Lucas, however, is more positive. He argues that the industry will bounce back, and that young talent will be in demand after the coronavirus epidemic runs it course: “For those graduating into a fashion career over the next few months, the industry will be working hard to get back on the front foot and serve its customers.

“A vast array of jobs will still need to be filled, as the strongest companies will be taking a longer-term view [on recruitment.] Some brands may not survive these challenging times, but new brands will emerge.”

There are unknowns ahead for the whole fashion industry, students and graduates included. However, learning to be resilient and to deal with change will become a useful skill for those at this early point in their fashion careers. The industry will need to regroup, change and grow once the pandemic abates. Young fashion talent will be vital for that journey.