Although Thread’s Eline Kvalheim has been in her role for less than a year, she has already left her mark on the men’s styling service.

As the first member of the business’s merchandising team and with just four years prior experience, Kvalheim has helped shape and build an entirely new department from scratch.

She has created her own processes, teaching herself to code to make her own reporting tools and design bespoke internal systems. Always keen to innovate, Kvalheim is also working closely with Thread’s data science team to develop new merchandising techniques driven by artificial intelligence.

Rachel Sheridan, chief commercial officer at Thread, describes Kvalheim as “a rising star of merchandising who will be part of reinventing the function for the digital age”. She adds Kvalheim is exceptionally versatile, cool-headed, logical and can take “oodles” of data and transform it into clear, commercial insights.

After graduating from the University of Oxford with a degree in chemistry in 2014, Kvalheim decided to combine her analytical skills with her interest in fashion. Her first role in the industry was as a merchandising admin assistant at Warehouse the year she graduated. She moved to luxury menswear etailer Mr Porter in 2015 and rose rapidly through the ranks at Mr Porter, earning a promotion to merchandiser after just nine months as a junior merchandiser.

She tells other ambitious young stars in the industry: “Don’t be afraid to go for big opportunities when they present themselves. Whether you are successful or not, the experience of stepping outside of your comfort zone is invaluable.”