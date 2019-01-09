Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Drapers 30 Under 30 2019: Emily Bodkin, buying manager, In The Style

9 January 2019 By

Age: 27

Emily bodkin

In The Style’s Emily Bodkin is celebrating a promotion to buying manager after overseeing the launch of two key ranges at the fast fashion etailer last year: a “£5 and under” collection and the hotly anticipated collaboration with Love Island winner Dani Dyer.

Both ranges were created against the clock and the Dyer collaboration went on to break In The Style’s records, attracting more than 50,000 visits to its site on launch day and achieving a 72% sell-through rate in its first 24 hours.

Boss James Malysz, head of buying and merchandising at In The Style, says Bodkin is always armed with ideas on how to improve her ranges, keeps the customer in mind and fights for what she believes in.

Her many talents mean Malysz is confident she can achieve her ultimate career goal of becoming a head of buying for a global business before she turns 30.

Bodkin joined In The Style as a senior buyer in 2017 from competitor PrettyLittleThing and says she has learned key skills from each of her previous roles.

She started her career at accessories retailer Claire’s in 2010, which taught her processes, moved to Sainsbury’s in 2014, where she learnt quality control, and joined Missguided in 2015, where she was encouraged to be reactive to trends.

Bodkin urges other young buyers to “have an opinion and fight for the right decision”.

Emily Bodkin’s CV

2018 Buying manager, In the Style

2017 Senior buyer, In The Style

2016 Buyer, PrettyLittleThing

2015 Senior assistant buyer, Missguided

2015 Senior European associate buyer, Claire’s

2014 Assistant buyer, Sainsbury’s 

 

You might also like...

