It has been a big year for Harvey Nichol’s footwear buyer Felicity Brand, who helped launch a new shoe area at the luxury retailer’s Knightsbridge flagship last June.

The impressive new area is part of the newly refurbished womenswear floor, which has generated double-digit sales growth since it reopened.

Brand buys everything from Adidas to Dior and is known for introducing covetable contemporary brands to Harvey Nichols. Since she joined the retailer in 2017, she has launched brands including By Far, Neous, Mercedes Castillo and sneaker label Veja.

Always prepared to go one step further, she has also been instrumental in securing brand pop-ups to support the new footwear area, including one with Malone Souliers in June that proved so successful the retailer opened a permanent space in Knightsbridge for the brand at the end of last year.

Tina Lamb, head of buying women’s shoes and accessories at Harvey Nichols, describes Brand as “an outstanding member of the buying team who has proven to be an extremely hard-working individual with a great eye for new and exciting brands”.

Brand started her career on the shop floor of department store Fenwick as part of its graduate scheme in 2010 – which she believes has made her a better buyer: “Climbing the ladder from the shop floor has made me a more well-rounded buyer and means I have a hands-on approach, understanding every part of the process.”

Brand’s best career advice is to do what you love, vital in today’s often tough and competitive fashion industry.

“I gain the biggest sense of satisfaction from seeing products I have sourced or a business strategy I have implemented succeed,” she concludes. “Seeing people buy or wear product I have curated for them is the biggest thrill.”