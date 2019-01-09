Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Drapers 30 Under 30 2019: Flora Gill, business projects manager, Value Retail

9 January 2019 By

Age: 27

Flora gill

Flora gill

Jetsetter Flora Gill splits her time between the UK and Asia, regularly travelling to China in her diverse role as business projects manager at Bicester Village owner Value Retail.

Gill manages an array of projects, spanning everything from leasing and marketing to corporate communications. Over the past 12 months, she has worked tirelessly on an extension of the group’s 48-unit Shanghai shopping outlet.

Peter Noble, group senior leasing and commercialisation director, says eager-to-learn Gill has brought key learnings from China’s digital revolution to the European business and describes her solutions to long-term problems as “invaluable”: “Flora has shown an excellent ability to connect the two businesses in Europe and China, both on a personal and professional level. She navigates the diverse worlds of retail, real estate and people in both sectors with honesty, natural ease and tact.”

Gill has built a reputation for managing large projects with ease. She began her career at Value Retail in 2015, starting as a business analyst. The position, where she worked on reports for the executive team, gave her vital insight across the business.

Flora Gill’s CV

2018 Business projects manager, Value Retail

2016 Senior business analyst, Value Retail

2015 Business analyst, Value Retail

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • Bonmarche store front 2018

    Bonmarché issues profit warning

    27 September 2018

    Value womenswear retailer Bonmarché has issued a profit warning, blaming poor in-store sales and dwindling consumer footfall.

  • All winners

    Drapers Awards 2018 winners revealed

    29 November 2018

    Primark triumphed at the Drapers Awards 2018, picking up two awards for Fashion Retail Business of the Year (£500m+ turnover) and Best Use of Influencer Marketing for its Alice Liveing  Workout Collection.

  • Gucci flagship store, Knightsbridge

    Gucci lifts Kering's third-quarter revenues

    24 October 2018Tim Clark

    Kering has reported a 27.6% boost in third-quarter revenues to £3bn (€3.4bn) on the back of stellar performance by Gucci.

  • John Lyttle

    New CEO hire a 'clever move' by Boohoo

    17 September 2018

    Industry experts have heralded the appointment of Primark chief operating officer John Lyttle as Boohoo Group chief executive, announced today, as a “clever move” that will bring more credibility to the fast-growing etailer.

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.