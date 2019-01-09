Flora gill

Jetsetter Flora Gill splits her time between the UK and Asia, regularly travelling to China in her diverse role as business projects manager at Bicester Village owner Value Retail.

Gill manages an array of projects, spanning everything from leasing and marketing to corporate communications. Over the past 12 months, she has worked tirelessly on an extension of the group’s 48-unit Shanghai shopping outlet.

Peter Noble, group senior leasing and commercialisation director, says eager-to-learn Gill has brought key learnings from China’s digital revolution to the European business and describes her solutions to long-term problems as “invaluable”: “Flora has shown an excellent ability to connect the two businesses in Europe and China, both on a personal and professional level. She navigates the diverse worlds of retail, real estate and people in both sectors with honesty, natural ease and tact.”

Gill has built a reputation for managing large projects with ease. She began her career at Value Retail in 2015, starting as a business analyst. The position, where she worked on reports for the executive team, gave her vital insight across the business.