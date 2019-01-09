Digital guru Gabriella May leads ethical brand People Tree’s digital strategy, spearheading all things ecommerce.

Online revenue has grown month on month since May joined the label in 2017 and ecommerce now accounts for half of People Tree’s overall business. May oversees an all-female tech team and the brand has expanded into the US, South American and Asian markets under her tenure. This year, she will also oversee the re-platforming of the label’s website.

May also offers social media, SEO and web-design training for partners including Artisan Hut, a fair-trade organisation working in Bangladesh.

A recent career highlight for May was launching the ethical brand’s first collaboration with the Victoria and Albert Museum in 2017.

“Building the campaign was so satisfying because the team was so motivated to make it a great project. There was also an immediate impact on the business – the collection received wide press coverage and sold out.”