Gina ellis

During her time at maternity and childrenswear retailer Jojo Maman Bébé, Georgina Ellis has been instrumental in the launch of four new stores across the US in 2018, creating a compelling visual merchandising proposition in just a matter of weeks.

She has also recently taken on responsibility for the retailer’s store refurbishment programme, working with an array of contractors and internal stakeholders without ever losing her cool.

“Georgina wants to understand all areas of retail, which she then interprets into our visual merchandising offer,” says commercial director Gywnn Milligan. “She always demonstrates commercial knowledge, an understanding of the industry and creative skill. Her creative flair means she has the potential to become a head of department or creative director.”

Ellis first discovered her love of retail while working in a temporary Christmas role on the shop floor at John Lewis in 2013. Captivated by the store’s visual merchandisers working their magic, she made it her mission to become one. Ellis secured a permanent role at the retailer as an in-store fashion merchandiser, and became a visual merchandiser in 2014.

Jojo Maman Bébé founder Laura Tennison is a source of inspiration for Ellis, who says those wishing to follow her footsteps and pursue a career in visual merchandising need to “be observant and never switch off your creative mind”.