Best friends Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey have built one of fashion’s hottest contemporary brands out of their shared love of vintage shopping. The duo met while they were both studying a fashion management degree at the London College of Fashion, and started the business in 2015 from their kitchen table. Stockists now include Net-a-Porter, Selfridges and Liberty.

Rixo London’s distinctive hand-drawn prints have won it an army of dedicated customers and the label took home the award for Best Premium Brand at last year’s Drapers Awards.

Seeing the brand grow its presence internationally – Rixo London counts Paris department store Le Bon Marché and New York’s Saks Fifth Avenue among its international wholesale partners – has been a key achievement for the pair.

“Seeing the brand sell successfully around the world is a huge achievement for us,” says Rix. “We have incredible wholesalers who represent the brand globally and it is something that we are really proud of. We don’t have a sales agency or press agency and have built all our own relationships.”

The duo look to fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg for inspiration and say that passion is key for a successful business.

“Our advice would be to is make sure you are fully committed and passionate before you start your own business,” Rix adds. “There’s a huge amount of behind the scenes work that goes into building your brand so you can’t afford any distractions.”