How the BFA is stepping up for footwear

Lucy Reece-Raybould, chief executive of British Footwear Association, discusses how the footwear industry is coping with the coronavirus crisis, what the government needs to do to support it, and why businesses should use this time to restart, revive and renew.

“There’s genuine concern about the longevity of some footwear businesses, as they weren’t sitting on piles of cash. We will see business closures and restructuring [as a result of Covid-19],” warns Lucy Reece-Raybould, chief executive of the British Footwear Association over a Zoom call with Drapers.

“Business survival is in the minds of most of our members at the moment, keeping that cash flowing and preparing to reopen stores. We’re working hard to raise footwear’s profile with government, we have to protect the footwear industry in this country.”

The BFA has been lobbying Westminster on behalf of footwear retailers, suppliers, manufacturers and brands amid the coronavirus outbreak. The footwear industry has felt the impact of Covid-19 keenly. In April, Office was put up for sale as it urgently sought fresh funding and independent footwear chain Johnsons Shoes fell into administration. Canada’s Aldo Group, meanwhile, filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this month.

Founded in 1898, the BFA represents more than 140 shoe businesses including The Dune Group, Dr Martens and Clarks, and works with government on matters impacting the industry including legislation, international trade and Brexit.

No matter what you do in footwear, I want you to feel the BFA is here representing you and your needs. Lucy Reece-Raybould, BFA

Reece-Raybould is a year into her role at the BFA, having joined from the Company of Master Jewellers (CMJ), where she was executive director for business development and marketing for nine years.

Since March, the BFA has been focused on providing information about Covid-19 to its members, and non-members, challenging the government to speed up access to vital funds and lobbying Number 10 about “unrealistic” rents. On 30 April, Reece-Raybould wrote to chancellor Rishi Sunak proposing a six-month rent-free period for retailers, which would incorporate a government loan for landlords or the necessary extension of leases to accrue for the lost period of rent. The letter was signed and supported by retailers such as JD Sports, New Balance and Hotter. The BFA is still awaiting a response.



“We’re getting information from our members and the footwear community at large so that we represent the needs and demands of everyone,” Reece-Raybould explains. “No matter what you do in footwear, I want you to feel the BFA is here representing you and your needs.

I’ve been particularly impressed with Lucy’s determined lobbying of the government on our industry’s behalf Ian Watson, Hotter

“We’re calling for evidence from our members constantly to see where the biggest challenges are and we’re lobbying the government to see how they can get the money out to our members quicker. We need the government to look at loans [where the government guarantees them] so the money gets out there to the businesses that need it. We also need to support the government. This is an unprecedented situation.”

The BFA’s efforts, which include multiple WhatsApp business groups and numerous dossiers answering questions about the government’s furlough scheme, rent and tenancies, have been welcomed by the industry.

“The British Footwear Association’s quick, clear and concise communications, through regular emails and a WhatsApp group, have proved invaluable in helping us disseminate information specifically relevant to our sector” says Ian Watson, chief executive at Hotter. “I’ve been particularly impressed with Lucy’s determined lobbying of the government on our industry’s behalf.”

Hilary Freeman, managing director at Northampton shoemaker Edward Green, agrees: “Lucy and the BFA have been really instrumental in drawing together all of the Northampton shoe-makers and ensuring that we have a clearly articulated voice in policy-making at this critical time. Everyone across the country has been feeling a little disorientated at the pace of recent developments and it’s been really helpful to have that forum to share ideas and feedback.”

Freeman adds that Reece-Raybould has been working hard to increase inclusivity and move the footwear industry away from the perception of being “a bit of a boys’ club”: “Lucy herself has really helped me see the BFA in a new light. I remember years ago having the feeling that I was seen as a bit out of place being a woman in the shoe industry, and can’t say that I gave them too much time, but Lucy’s approach has brought a breath of fresh air by being personable and focused.”

Amid the pandemic, Reece-Raybould is encouraging footwear businesses to use this time to assess and improve their operations. The BFA is currently holding a series of webinars focused around “three Rs”: restart, revive and renew.

I want to make sure we’re there to support those businesses that do want to change Lucy Reece-Raybould

“We’re challenging businesses to discuss and review how they do things and ask what they can do to change things for the better. A huge part of that is looking at the sustainability of their businesses, the activities and processes they are using. The industry must use this time to look at what it wants to renew.

“Let’s not go back to the way we’ve always done things. I want to make sure we’re there to support those businesses that do want to change. We’re giving them the information, contacts and exposure to be able to change and move forward.”

Reece-Raybould sees sustainability as one of the biggest challenges facing the industry in the future. The BFA is working with the government to make sure it understands the complexities of footwear construction and materials when it comes to legislation surrounding sustainability.

“We often get swept into the clothing and textiles sector and get forgotten about,” she says. “We’re a very complicated industry. The government can’t write a rule for a shirt in terms of sustainability and expect it to apply to a pair of shoes. If they are writing rules about sustainable sourcing and materials, they have to understand the broad aspects of this industry. In order to help that we are bringing government members to Northampton to look at footwear manufacturing.”

She says many BFA members, including Northampton based shoemakers Tricker’s and Somerset leather specialist Pittards are respectively looking at alternative leathers and tanning methodsy to improve their sustainability credentials, but adds that educating the public also has a role to play.

“There’s a massive misunderstanding in the public eye about leather and we have to start trying to address that,” she explains. “We have to get the public to understand that leather is a by-product of the meat industry and if we don’t use it, it’s going to waste. A lot of the products that we think are sustainable – like vegan leather – are in fact full of chemicals and are really bad for the environment. Goodyear welted [a traditional construction method] shoes are phenomenally sustainable. Virtually every element of them can be replaced.”

Going forward, Reece-Raybould says that despite the challenges there is ample opportunity for footwear brands and retailers who are laser-focused on their customer: “There are consumer changes coming, and authenticity is going to be so important. Being an authentic brand and understanding who your consumer is and talking to them will be vital. Coming out of Covid-19, businesses need to maximise their connection with their consumer and not try to be all things to all people. There is a huge opportunity for those who can say ‘I am this brand and this is what I stand for’.”