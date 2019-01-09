Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Drapers 30 Under 30 2019: Isabel Briant, iOS developer, Yoox Net-a-Porter Group

9 January 2019 By

Age: 25

A fearless attitude, “fail fast” approach and strong work ethic make Yoox Net-a-Porter Group’s Isabel Briant stand out from the crowd, says the luxury group’s lead delivery manager Joao Palas Nogueira.

Briant joined the group as a technology graduate in 2015, before taking a permanent role working across the Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter apps in 2016. While still working as a graduate, Briant used a new feature of operating system iOS 10 to create an iMessage app for Net-a-Porter.

The idea, which made it easier for the group’s personal shoppers to liaise with customers, went live to millions of users, and both she and Nogueira highlight the invention as a particular achievement.

Not content with becoming an integral part of YNAP’s tech team, Briant is also busy encouraging the next generation of digital talent. Last year, she volunteered to give a talk encouraging graduates to pursue tech at London careers fair Tomorrow’s Tech Leaders Today.

She also remains involved with YNAP Group’s Technology Graduate Programme, through which she takes on managerial and mentoring responsibilities.

Briant, who studied music, multimedia and electronics at the University of Leeds, urges those looking to start their careers to try as many new things as possible: “When I started university, I didn’t know what I wanted to do. My course covered a variety of subjects and the graduate scheme at YNAP also offered experience in different areas of technology.

“Try everything until you find what you really enjoy. Passion motivates you to achieve your best.”

Isabel Briant’s CV

2018 iOS developer, Yoox Net-a-Porter Group

2016 Associate iOS developer, Yoox Net-a-Porter Group

2015 Technology graduate, Net-A-Porter Group

2014 Intern mobile application software developer, Planet Enterprises t/a Planet

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • Dolce

    Can D&G recover from its China crisis?

    3 December 2018Olivia Pinnock

    Dolce & Gabbana’s most recent scandal, caused by a culturally insensitive advertising campaign, has harmed its business in China. Drapers investigates whether the damage can be reversed and what lessons can be learned.

  • Net-A-Porter

    Black Friday: Exclusivity sells for YNAP

    29 November 2018Grace Whelan

    Yoox Net-A-Porter orders peaked at one every 0.7 seconds this Black Friday as customers bought partywear and exclusive luxury collections.

  • yoox

    Yoox launches AI stylist

    10 December 2018

    Yoox has launched an artificial intelligence-powered stylist that allows shoppers to mix and match products and share looks on social media.

  • Nap

    YNAP to launch in China with Alibaba

    26 October 2018

    Yoox Net-a-Porter Group is set to become a “significant and sustainable online player” in the Chinese market, its owner Richemont said today after signing a strategic global partnership with Alibaba Group.

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.