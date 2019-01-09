A fearless attitude, “fail fast” approach and strong work ethic make Yoox Net-a-Porter Group’s Isabel Briant stand out from the crowd, says the luxury group’s lead delivery manager Joao Palas Nogueira.

Briant joined the group as a technology graduate in 2015, before taking a permanent role working across the Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter apps in 2016. While still working as a graduate, Briant used a new feature of operating system iOS 10 to create an iMessage app for Net-a-Porter.

The idea, which made it easier for the group’s personal shoppers to liaise with customers, went live to millions of users, and both she and Nogueira highlight the invention as a particular achievement.

Not content with becoming an integral part of YNAP’s tech team, Briant is also busy encouraging the next generation of digital talent. Last year, she volunteered to give a talk encouraging graduates to pursue tech at London careers fair Tomorrow’s Tech Leaders Today.

She also remains involved with YNAP Group’s Technology Graduate Programme, through which she takes on managerial and mentoring responsibilities.

Briant, who studied music, multimedia and electronics at the University of Leeds, urges those looking to start their careers to try as many new things as possible: “When I started university, I didn’t know what I wanted to do. My course covered a variety of subjects and the graduate scheme at YNAP also offered experience in different areas of technology.

“Try everything until you find what you really enjoy. Passion motivates you to achieve your best.”