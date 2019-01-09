Social media star Jake Hall launched contemporary menswear brand Prévu in 2016 from his garage. Just two years on and the brand is stocked by some of luxury retail’s biggest names, including Browns East, Choice, Flannels and Selfridges. Bella Hadid, Romeo Beckham and the England football team are among the famous faces spotted in the label.

Hall used his natural flair for social media and existing contacts – he has 345,000 Instagram followers and appeared on reality television show The Only Way Is Essex from 2014 to 2016 – to help create a buzz around the brand. The business is based in east London and is known for its smart athleisure.

“I climbed the ladder by being persistent, dedicated and by protecting the brand’s image,” Hall tells Drapers. “I had a clear vision of how I wanted the brand to look, and the message of authenticity and heritage it should portray.”

Hall urges other budding entrepreneurs not to let early setbacks stand in their way and bounce back from problems.

“The biggest career lesson I’ve learned was when my car was broken into and we lost thousands in stock,” he says. “It taught me a lesson in perseverance and to continue when times are tough. I managed to turn things around from there and it really taught me to stick with it.”

Hall admires Paul Spencer, chief executive of Puma, Farfetch CEO Paul Brennan and Virgil Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear and chief executive officer of Off-White, whom he says has “made a real statement in the industry and achieved success against the odds”.