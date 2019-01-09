Joanna billups

Joanna Billups has been determined to climb the ladder at Phase Eight since she first started working at the high street retailer’s concession in the Epsom House of Fraser in 2009.

“I knew right from my very first day that I wanted to grow and develop within the company, and I haven’t looked back since,” she says.

She has risen rapidly through the ranks since joining the head office team as a retail operations assistant in 2011, and has played a pivotal role in the expansion of Phase Eight’s UK and international store estate.

She was promoted to international retail operations co-ordinator in 2014 and oversaw 100 new store openings in 16 countries, including Mexico and Japan. In 2017, Billups clinched her first management position as global retail operations manager and was responsible for 600 store locations across 25 countries.

During her time at the retailer, Billups has also driven a number of initiatives, such as the incorporation of occasionwear brand Damsel in a Dress, which Phase Eight owner TFG London bought in February 2017, and a ship from store scheme.

On top of her many achievements, Billups is particularly proud of her charitable work. She organised the first Phase Eight Charity Ball in 2018, raising more than £46,000 for The Children’s Trust charity.

“Joanna has a great ability to project calmness in a time of crisis and is exceptionally reliable,” says Alex Didymiotis, HR director at Phase Eight. “She has achieved a huge amount in a short space of time through hard work, dedication and fantastic interpersonal skills.”