Marching Aigle to a new audience

Aigle’s Arnaud Bazinette is a lifelong fan of the brand he manages in the UK.

Arnaud Bazinette, UK and Ireland country manager for French clothing and footwear label Aigle, has been wearing the brand since he was a child. Aigle is owned by Swiss conglomerate Maus Frères, which also owns Gant, Lacoste and The Kooples.

The brand was founded in 1853 by Hiram Hutchinson, a US industrialist who pioneered the use of rubber in clothing. Today, it creates more than 4,000 pairs of rubber boots from its factory in France every day.

The brand has 850 stockists in the UK, including Cotswold Outdoor and Decathlon. It is targeting sales growth of 25% globally over the next two years by expanding its outerwear ranges, launching collaborations and targeting consumers aged 20 to 30.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I will get up straight away and take a shower to wake myself up.

How would you describe the brand?

Aigle is the master rubber craftsman, combining sustainability and style. We have 160 years of know-how, we are renowned for our functionality, authenticity and for protecting mankind from the elements.

Where are your favourite places to shop?

Saint-Germain-des-Prés and Le Marais in Paris, and Carnaby Street in London.

Last fashion purchase?

A trench coat from The Kooples. It had the perfect smart fit.

Aigle autumn 19

What would be your ideal office/meeting space?

On a beach in Caribbean!

Where was your last holiday?

In August I went to Morocco. It was very warm for the entire week and the city has reminiscent feel of a previous time gone by. There is a link with fashion in Marrakech, with the Yves Saint Laurent museum located in the Jardin de Majorelle, which is well worth a visit. The leather production there is also fantastic.

Who in the fashion/retail industry inspires you?

The late Yves Saint Laurent, Maria Grazia Chiuri [Dior’s creative director] and Manolo Blahnik.

What would we find you doing at the weekend?

Partaking in a sport of some kind and enjoying a good white wine.

What are you looking forward to most in the year ahead?

I’m very excited to see how the autumn 20 collection is received, by both consumers and retailers. This collection will have a vintage military influence, fusing the classic country collection with current trends to offer an urban edge. It has been designed to appeal to a wider and younger audience to ensure we cater for not only our existing customers, but the next generation.